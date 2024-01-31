Woman who drove home partygoers shot in neck, robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for several people who shot and robbed a woman who gave them a ride home from a party Saturday afternoon.

Police found the victim lying on the ground inside the Eastern Heights Apartments in Binghampton with a gunshot wound to the back of the neck.

Officers said they were able to talk to the woman briefly before she was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The woman told them she was at a party in the area of Dwight and Pendleton when several people asked her to give them a ride to the apartment complex off North Holmes Street. The victim said when they got there, the suspects shot her in the neck, dragged her out of her car, went through her pockets, and stole her purse.

Investigators have released pictures of at least four individuals fleeing the scene of the shooting. In the photos, two women are carrying what looks like bags or purses.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about the shooting and robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

