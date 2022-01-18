Woman who drove past Secret Service barricades at Mar-a-Lago found not guilty by reason of insanity

A forensic technician works on the vehicle authorities say officers shot at after the driver, later identified as Hannah Roemhild, breached security at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Jan. 31, 2020.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Connecticut woman charged with driving a rented SUV through barriers at Mar-a-Lago in January 2020, prompting the Secret Service and Palm Beach County sheriff's officers to fire at her vehicle, was temporarily insane at the time of the incident, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer accepted Hannah Roemhild's not-guilty plea at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Lawyers for Roemhild, now 32, have said the opera singer has long dealt with mental-health issues and had not taken her medication at the time of the incident. She appeared at the hearing via Zoom from a residence in Connecticut where she has been living under federal supervised release since last year.

Trump's mansion: Mar-a-Lago interloper sits in ICE center 18 months after sentence over

Jan. 6 anniversary: Pro- and anti-Trump crowds gathered in West Palm Beach as ex-president, governor weigh in

Trump's legacy: Florida wrestles with Jan. 6 fallout as anniversary nears and Trump cancels event

"(She) is relieved that these matters have been resolved and that she can go on living a normal, productive, healthy life," said David Roth, her attorney.

Roemhild was found not guilty of two counts of assaulting a law-enforcement officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Palm Beach Police and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies block traffic at the intersection of South County Road and South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach after a driver in an SUV, later identified as Hannah Roemhild, breached two security checkpoints near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 31, 2020. Law enforcement officers fired their weapons at the vehicle.

Mar-a-Lago intruder: College freshman slipped into Mar-a-Lago while Trump was in town

Teen caught with rifle: Police: Fleeing teens jumped Mar-a-Lago wall; AK-47 found in backpack

Thrown device: West Palm Beach man charged with throwing smoking device near Mar-a-Lago

She also was charged in federal court with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon outside former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach mansion, which some called the "winter White House" while he was in office.

The "deadly weapon" was the Jeep SUV that Roemhild had rented during a visit to Palm Beach County.

An off-duty Florida Highway Patrol officer spotted Roemhild dancing on top of the SUV outside The Breakers hotel on Jan. 31, 2020, sparking a chase that wound 2½ miles to two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago.

Story continues

Roemhild probably had no idea where she was heading, authorities said. Trump was not at the mansion at the time.

According to an arrest report, Roemhild drove around barricades on the north end of the property near Ocean Drive and South County Road, ignoring orders from PBSO deputies to stop.

With a Florida Highway Patrol officer pursuing, Roemhild continued south on Ocean Drive passing multiple barricaded areas and a Secret Service checkpoint before stopping in front of an unmarked PBSO vehicle.

As she tried to maneuver around the car, a Secret Service agent and two PBSO deputies blocked the road ahead. Roemhild accelerated and all three fired at the car. Roemhild kept driving after the Jeep was hit multiple times, according to the arrest report.

No one was injured.

Roemhild then crossed the Southern Boulevard bridge just west of Trump's mansion and picked up her mother at Palm Beach International Airport. She was tracked to a nearby hotel where she was arrested that afternoon, deputies said.

In September, Roemhild's federal charges were dropped after the court found her not guilty by reason of insanity. She is court-ordered to meet with a therapist regularly and must either stay on her medications or face psychiatric commitment.

galbert@pbpost.com

@Gerard_Albert3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Opera singer ruled insane when she crashed Mar-a-Lago barricades