Woman drove while impaired with child passenger

Aug. 17—GLASTONBURY — A Marlborough woman is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday with a child in her vehicle, police say.

Christina Marie Mitchell, 41, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 18 as a passenger, risk of injury to a child, and failure to drive in the right-hand lane, police and court records show.

She is free on $10,000 bond, online court records show. She is next due Sept. 29 in Manchester Superior Court.

Mitchell was stopped after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a police arrest log. Police say they received a report of a vehicle being operated erratically in the area of New London Turnpike and Neipsic Road.

"She was coming from a family and friends gathering," said her lawyer, Donald E. Howard. "She's got a clean record. She's never been in trouble before."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.