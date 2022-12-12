Woman who drove with Wichita crash victim’s body on car pleads guilty to DUI, leaving scene

A 30-year-old Wichita woman who killed a pedestrian with her car on East Douglas last year pleaded guilty Friday to counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence, court records show.

Hayley Frances Wilkinson will be sentenced March 10 in connection with the Jan. 9, 2021, death of 44-year-old John Eyster, who was walking home from a bar after drinking with friends when a Nissan Maxima struck him around 12:20 a.m. on East Douglas near Woodlawn.

After the collision, Wilkinson drove around 1,300 feet with Eyster’s body “embedded” in the front windshield of the car before she stopped in a nearby neighborhood and pulled him off, according to an affidavit released by a Sedgwick County District Court judge. Witnesses and police say Wilkinson admitted she drank at least one shot after working a shift at her restaurant job, “knew she should not have been driving” and hit Eyster after he “walked in front” of the car, the affidavit says.

Breath and blood tests measured Wilkinson’s blood-alcohol concentration at higher than the legal limit to drive in Kansas — .143 and .097, according to the document. The legal limit is .08.

Witnesses reported seeing Eyster stumbling as he walked along the street. Wilkinson told police she first thought she’d hit a curb, the affidavit says.

She pulled Eyster off of the car to help him but realized she didn’t know cardiopulmonary resuscitation — CPR — and tried to find a phone, the affidavit says she told authorities. Witnesses told police she acted upset, said “I’m drunk” and worried about going to jail, the affidavit says.

Eyster, a Wichita father who worked for a local heating and air company, died at the crash scene from “multiple blunt force injuries,” the affidavit says.

Prosecutors plan to ask Judge Christopher Magana to put Wilkinson on probation plus serve 48 hours in jail and pay a $750 fine if she leads “a sober lifestyle” and participates in outpatient substance abuse treatment before her next court date, according to her plea agreement.

If she doesn’t, she could be incarcerated.