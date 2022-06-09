Woman dumps man’s body behind hospital after promising to take him inside, NY cops say

A woman is accused of dumping and hiding a man’s body behind a hospital after promising his family she’d bring him inside, police in western New York said.

The 44-year-old man was having a medical emergency before he was abandoned behind Geneva General Hospital in a gravel parking lot the morning of June 5, according to a June 9 news release from the City of Geneva Police Department.

The man, Keith Morlang, of Waterloo, was found dead several hours later, and police are calling his death “suspicious” because of the “placement and location of the body,” the release said.

Kiara E. Scott, 21, of Geneva, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse in connection with Morlang’s death, according to police. She was arrested on June 8.

Police said they are searching for another woman, Lacrita Verstraete, whom they named as an additional suspect.

On the morning of June 5, Scott and “others” told Morlang’s family they were driving him to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

After Morlang was dumped in the parking lot, “the individuals concealed the body, so (he) would not be found,” police said. More charges in this case are pending.

Geneva is roughly 195 miles west of Albany.

