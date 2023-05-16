Woman 'duped girlfriend into believing she was having sex with man'

Blade Silvano - James Linsell-Clark/SWNS

A woman duped her girlfriend of two years into believing she was having sex with a man, a court has heard.

Blade Silvano, 40, is accused of carrying out a “sophisticated” scam to convince her partner, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, that she was a man.

Jurors heard how the pair met on an online dating site in 2016, had sexual intercourse on two separate occasions, and had discussed wedding plans.

Ms Silvano is said to have used an “unknown item” to penetrate her girlfriend and always kept her t-shirt and boxers on when intimate.

It is claimed she always made her partner wear a blindfold and rebuffed the alleged victim’s touches.

Her partner, who referred to Ms Silvano as “he” throughout the hearing, only discovered Ms Silvano’s real gender via Facebook nearly two years later, Cambridge Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

‘I was never able to put my hands underneath his clothes’

She told the court: “I was able to move my hands freely, the side, his back, I was never able to put my hands underneath his clothes or down his boxers.

“He would rebuff me every time I tried to make an advance, he would nudge me away.

“He was using sex toys on me; it was not allowed the other way round.”

Ms Silvano, of Bishop's Castle, denied two counts of assault by penetration.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, the alleged victim said Ms Silvano had given her surname as Mendez and that she had not consented to having a relationship with a woman.

During cross examination, the alleged victim denied that the relationship had all been part of a “roleplay” and an online “fantasy” between the couple.

‘Injured by a cow’

She also denied claims that she had only communicated with Ms Silvano via video calls and texts on WhatsApp and that she had never met her “in the flesh”.

Ms Silvano is said to have told her girlfriend she served as a veteran in the British Army.

On one occasion they had been due to go to an “officer's dinner” together, but Ms Silvano pulled out after telling her she had been “injured by a cow”, the court heard.

The alleged victim said: “He did say he’d been injured by a cow and then sent me a picture of his leg elevated after going to hospital.”

The trial also heard details of their wedding preparations, which the defence again argued was all part of their roleplay.

The alleged victim told the court she had even gone to try on a wedding dress and sent a photo of it to Ms Silvano.

The trial continues.

