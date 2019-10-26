A woman was dying of liver cancer, until a hepatitis C-infected organ saved her life originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

"What have I done?" Dr. James R. Burton Jr. thought to himself in disbelief.

As a young medical student, he had taken the Hippocratic Oath and pledged "first, do no harm."

But here he was, purposefully infecting one of his patients with hepatitis C.

It was March 13, and just hours before, his patient, Betty Huart, had undergone a liver transplant to cure her liver cancer. But the new, donated liver that was supposed to save her life was tainted with the disease -- a serious but curable infection that affects the liver.

"I did not sleep well that night," Burton told ABC News.

"But I told myself … I know I can cure this," added Burton, a hepatologist at UCHealth and an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Colorado University School of Medicine.

There had been an influx of available kidneys and livers in America in recent years due to the rise of opioid overdoses in young people. And while these organs were infected with hepatitis C, they were, for the most part, healthy and unscarred.

Burton knew that researchers had made significant ground in hepatitis C treatments in the last five years: Now, with just a few pills a day, nearly all people infected who took the treatment were cured in a matter of 12 weeks.

Perhaps he could put an infected liver inside Betty, cure the disease and ultimately save her life, he recalled thinking -- the first such effort in Colorado, according to UCHealth.

Other medical centers had successfully implanted a diseased organ too. In 2015, Johns Hopkins hospital successfully saved a woman who has been waiting for a liver for three years. After the process of antiviral recovery was explained to her, she agreed to be transplanted with a liver infected with hepatitis C. Two months later, the virus was undetectable, her doctors said. In 2017, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston also successfully transplanted hepatitis C-infected hearts and lungs into 44 patients, and all traces of the disease were undetectable after two weeks of antiviral drug treatment.

While there are 6,000 liver transplants performed every year in America, there are still more than 17,000 people waiting to receive the life-saving organ, according to the American Liver Foundation.

PHOTO: Betty Huart is the first person in Colorado to be transplanted with an organ infected with Hepatitis C. After the transplant, doctors cured her of the disease within 12 weeks. (via Betty Huart) More

So in the fall of 2018, Burton enrolled Huart in a new study that looked at whether hospitals could transplant a hepatitis C-positive organ into a patient and then cure the patient of the disease. Researchers hoped that the study, which took place at the University of Colorado and five other transplant centers, would show that by using these tainted organs, patients would spend less time on transplant lists, and more time living their lives.

Huart herself had been on the liver transplant list for several months. She was diagnosed with fatty liver disease in the early 2000s, which later evolved into cirrhosis, and finally turned into liver cancer. She had exhausted all other routes, including a living donor option.

"I did not want to get as sick as some people [on those lists]. … I just knew that that’s not what I wanted to do," said Huart, who lost her father to liver disease in 1987.

"This November, I will be the age of 66. And that was the age [my father] died," she continued. "So what do you think I'm thinking? I'm thinking: I’ve got only so many more full moons, only so many more shooting stars to see."

PHOTO: Betty Huart had waited on the liver transplant list for several months before agreeing to partake in a study that would look at using infected organs as transplant options. (via Betty Huart) More