Woman in early 20s in critical condition after being shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after she was shot in downtown Atlanta Tuesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man and woman were leaving the area near Magic City Strip Club early Tuesday morning when the woman was shot.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pryor Street and Fulton Street in downtown Atlanta.
The man and woman then drove on the Downtown Connector near the Memorial Street Overpass and discovered a woman in her early 20s was shot.
Police said the woman shot was in the passenger seat.
A man in the driver’s seat was also shot and suffered minor injuries from glass and shrapnel.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more about this shooting.
Tune into Channel 2 Action News this morning for the latest.
