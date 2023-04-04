Woman in early 20s in critical condition after being shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after she was shot in downtown Atlanta Tuesday morning, according to police.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man and woman were leaving the area near Magic City Strip Club early Tuesday morning when the woman was shot.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pryor Street and Fulton Street in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man and woman then drove on the Downtown Connector near the Memorial Street Overpass and discovered a woman in her early 20s was shot.

Police said the woman shot was in the passenger seat.

A man in the driver’s seat was also shot and suffered minor injuries from glass and shrapnel.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more about this shooting.

Tune into Channel 2 Action News this morning for the latest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]