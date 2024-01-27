Woman ejected from vehicle during crash on Route 21 in Greene County

A woman was found dead after a crash in Greene County Saturday morning.

Greene County Coroner Carl Rush says the single-vehicle crash happened on eastbound State Route 21 in Jefferson Township sometime during the “early morning hours” of Saturday.

Rush says Jennifer Caldwell, 44, of Waynesburg, was the only person in the vehicle and was ejected during the crash. She was found in a field of State Route 21 and was pronounced dead at 5:27 a.m.

Caldwell’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

