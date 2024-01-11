Woman who embezzled $17K from White Lake Fire Department sentenced to 60 days in jail, pay restitution

Jan. 10—PLANKINTON — A White Lake woman who embezzled over $17,000 from the White Lake Fire Department over the course of several years avoided a prison sentence on Wednesday.

After reaching a plea agreement with Aurora County state prosecutors, Jayna Doering, 46, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and pay $17,202 in restitution fees for the grand theft felony charge she pleaded guilty to a few months prior to Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

Spanning over the course of four years, Doering used funds from the White Lake Fire Department to make purchases at a wide array of stores and online retailers, including Walmart, Dollar General, Amazon and grocery stores. According to court documents, Doering, who was overseeing the White Lake Fire Department's finances when she embezzled funds, made a total of 216 transactions using White Lake Fire Department funds.

With several White Lake Fire Department officials sitting in the courtroom, Aurora County State's Attorney Rachel Mairose summarized a letter penned by the small-town fire department that emphasized the negative impact Doering's theft will have on the White Lake Fire Department's ability to raise funds in the future.

Many small-town volunteer fire departments, such as White Lake's, rely heavily on donations to upgrade equipment and facilities.

Mairose said Doering's attempt to withdraw cash from a local bank using a White Lake Fire Department card prompted the investigation into Doering. The investigation resulted in Doering being charged with grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Judge Patrick Smith, who spoke of his past extensive experience prosecuting embezzlement cases, said a common theme he noticed among defendants who embezzled money did so with a "sense of entitlement." However, Judge Smith saw no signs of Doering feeling entitled to steal from the White Lake Fire Department. Rather, he called Doering's embezzlement an "opportunity crime."

Considering Doering was not employed by the White Lake Fire Department, Smith said it led him to believe she was not feeling entitled to money like other past defendants who stole from their employers due to their belief they weren't being compensated fairly.

"It was purely an opportunity crime. I see a real sorrow in you," Smith said to Doering. "Your actions were very hurtful."

Doering's attorney, Doug Dailey, emphasized Doering has demonstrated taking responsibility for the sizable theft. Dailey cited an apology letter Doering had published in the White Lake newspaper as evidence she is owning up to the crime. Doering opted not to speak during the sentencing hearing.

"It's always hard when someone in a position of trust violates that trust. She recognizes her crime has affected a lot more people than just the fire department," Dailey said. "There is no good reason why she took this money."

Dailey requested a suspended prison sentence, along with a suspended imposition that would remove the Class 4 felony from Doering's criminal record.

Although Judge Smith denied the suspended imposition, he suspended a two-year prison sentence Doering could have been sentenced to serve.

Doering's 60-day jail sentence will be served in Davison County, where she works. Doering was authorized for work release during her jail stint. Judge Smith also ordered Doering to serve two years of probation and fulfill 40 hours of community service.

Doering agreed to pay the $17,202 in restitution fees Wednesday following her sentencing hearing, which Judge Smith noted factored into his sentencing decisions.