Woman who entered Capitol may have stolen Pelosi device to sell to Russians: FBI

A woman who participated in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol Building is being investigated for allegedly stealing a laptop or hard drive from the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

She reportedly planned to sell the device to the Russians.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at Friday’s press conference at the U.S. Capitol, where she discussed having a small inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden due to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

An affidavit released to the public on Sunday night said Riley June Williams, 22, was seen on video near the speaker’s office. A witness told the FBI they saw a video of her “taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office.” The witness then said “Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

The witness is reported to be a former romantic partner of the woman.

The sale ultimately did not take place, and agents are said to believe that Williams still has the device or destroyed it. She reportedly fled to avoid arrest.

“According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg,” the affidavit reads, “Williams’ mother stated that Williams packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. Williams did not provide her mother with any information about her intended destination.”

However, NBC is reporting that she’s been arrested.

Arrested. 22-year-old Riley June Williams now in jail after her ex-boyfriend spotted her in news video from inside the US Capitol, and called the FBI tip line. She’s now being investigated for stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop and attempting to sell it to a friend in Russia. pic.twitter.com/6R0d6BufNZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2021

Williams has not been charged in connection to the alleged computer theft and is currently only facing entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct charges.

Reaction to the bizarre story was swift on social media.

“Please mansplain to me how our homegrown radicals are any different than ISIS…” one user wrote, sharing what is believed to be a picture of Williams holding an automatic rifle. “FBI currently investigating her taking Nancy Pelosi Laptop with intentions of selling it to Russia.”

Noted another of Williams’ former lover: “Man … did he get even!”

