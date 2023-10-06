Woman enters guilty plea for January standoff with police

Oct. 6—One of two people involved in a Springboro-area standoff with 25 Pennsylvania State Police troopers in January has pleaded guilty in county court in the case.

Carolyn A. Bayles pleaded guilty Thursday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

For the second-degree misdemeanor, Bayles, 38, faces up to two years in jail and $5,000 fine when sentenced. She remains free on $20,000 awaiting sentencing.

A charge of disorderly conduct won't be prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

State police have charged Bayles and Jason M. Csorba, 44, both of the 7000 block of Beaver Street, Springboro, in connection with a Jan. 16 standoff at Bayles' home. The home is located in Spring Township, about a mile west of Springboro.

The standoff began about 5 p.m. that day and ended peacefully nearly six hours later around 10:50.

Csorba still awaits trial in county court on a third-degree felony count of flight to avoid apprehension and a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $70,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, troopers from the Meadville barracks went to the home around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 to arrest Csorba on an outstanding warrant from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The warrant was issued for Csorba failing to appear in county court twice on state police charges related to firing a gun at another man in a Feb. 11, 2022, incident in Spring Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

When police arrived at the Beaver Street home Jan. 16 to serve the warrant, Csorba entered a pole barn on the property, the affidavit said. He then left there and went into the single-story home. Csorba then failed to obey police commands to come out, the affidavit said.

Police continued commands to both Csorba and Bayles "for an extended period of time. Again each failed to obey the request of Pennsylvania State Police," the affidavit said.

It led to a standoff with state police activating its special emergency response team, or SERT, for public safety, the affidavit said.

More than 25 troopers reported to the scene along with local fire departments and emergency medical services.

The standoff ended after almost six hours with Bayles surrendering to authorities followed later by Csorba, according to the affidavit.

