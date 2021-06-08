Woman enters plea for her role in triple homicide at Parqwood Apartments

Jun. 8—A central city woman entered a plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for fighting another woman, which led to her boyfriend allegedly killing three people in the Old West End.

Keylona Witcher, 22, who resided at the apartment complex in the 2100 block of Parkwood Avenue, entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, during a virtual hearing.

In November, Witcher and Twainesha Jones got into a physical altercation at the intersection of Parkwood and Bancroft Street as part of an ongoing feud, Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office criminal division, said on Tuesday.

The fight continued and erupted in the Parqwood Apartment's lobby, where Witcher's then-boyfriend, D'Angelo Porter, 24, allegedly shot and killed family members of both women. They included Gary Witcher, 39, Witcher's father; Deanna Himon, 41, Ms. Jones' mother; and Tyrone Ursey, Jr., 23, Ms. Jones' cousin.

"You're entering this Alford plea because you're indicating that you are still maintaining your innocence, correct?" Judge Eric Marks asked Witcher on Tuesday.

"Yes," Witcher responded over video connection from the Lucas County jail.

"You want to do this because you want to avoid going to trial on more serious charges, correct?" the judge asked.

"Yes," she said again.

Judge Marks will sentence her on June 22. She faces a maximum of 13 1/2 years in prison, though she could have faced more than 45 years behind bars if convicted of the original indictment of four counts of felonious assault.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of felonious assault and Mr. Spryszak said he will not make a sentencing recommendation based on the plea agreement.

Mr. Spryszak also outlined the evidence that would have been proven if the case were taken to trial. As the prosecutor spoke, Witcher leaned against a table at the jail and looked down.

The chaos of Nov. 5 escalated quickly with Toledo police being called for a vehicle crash at approximately 5:02 p.m. and again less than 10 minutes later for the shooting.

Witcher and Jones, who both have a child with Mr. Porter, argued over social media that day and there were threats of a physical altercation, Mr. Spryszak said.

Witcher later noticed Ms. Jones driving in another car with her 14-year-old sister near Parkwood and Bancroft.

"There's a dispute as to how the argument took place at that location. However, witnesses would have testified that the defendant began repeatedly ramming her vehicle into the victim's vehicle. Each time she would strike the victim's vehicle while Ms. Jones and her sister were inside," Mr. Spryszak said.

Ms. Jones' vehicle became inoperable and the two got out of the car, trying to flee on foot while Witcher tried to run them over, according to the prosecutor.

"The defendant admitted to attempting to run [the juvenile] over, but that she did not strike her with her vehicle. [The juvenile] would have testified that the defendant did strike her with her vehicle and she lost consciousness," he added, noting the teenager was later treated at the hospital for her injuries.

Defense attorney Jim Popil said there was video evidence from the intersection which showed the vehicles colliding. However, the complete intersection video could not be obtained, he added.

In the midst of the crash, Witcher contacted Mr. Porter and "supporters" of both women showed up at the scene, according to Mr. Spryszak. A fight then ensued, which continued into the apartment complex, located right next to the intersection in the 2100 block of Parkwood.

"That's when D'Angelo Porter appeared with his handgun and began discharging that handgun into a crowd of people in the hallway that included Ms. Witcher, her father, and other individuals that were supporting her. It resulted in the death of three people," Mr. Spryszak said.

Mr. Porter fled the scene and he was later arrested by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Detroit. He is being held in the Lucas County jail without bond for aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault charges.

He is expected to appear in court next week.