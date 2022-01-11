Woman who escaped 2016 arson charged with setting fires at Bremerton apartment

Karen Vogt hugs her cat Babushka on the back porch of the home she was a tenant in on McKenzie Ave. in Bremerton on Wednesday, October, 26. 2016. Vogt said she was sleeping in her upstairs room when her cat alerted her to the fire, determined to be arson.

A Bremerton woman who credited her cat with waking her in time to escape her burning house in 2016 is now accused of setting fires early Saturday alongside an East Bremerton apartment building.

Karen Alexandra Vogt, 23, was charged Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court with a count of first-degree reckless burning. Vogt pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released from the Kitsap County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Bremerton police officers were called at about 5 a.m. to the Parkridge Apartments, 2600 Fir Ave., after 911 dispatchers began receiving calls about fires at the complex.

An officer wrote in court documents there were three separate “smoldering” fires within the walkway of building B.

One small fire had been set with paper; a 911 caller said mail left outside the building was used to start the blaze. A second fire burned flooring and parts of a wall in an alcove. A third fire burned flooring and parts of a wall in an outside stairwell. An officer described the damage to the building, which was occupied by tenants, as extensive.

“All three fires were out when police and fire arrived but had been burning for an extended period prior,” an officer wrote.

Police found Vogt in an alcove on the third floor, surrounded by bags, with ash on her shoes, hands and clothing, according to court documents. During an interview, Vogt admitted setting one of the fires to keep warm, an officer wrote.

Vogt was displaced on Sept. 19, 2016, by a fire — determined to be arson — that destroyed the McKenzie Avenue house she had been renting. Investigators also noted that another fire had been set at the house days before. Vogt had doused that fire with a pot of water.

Vogt said she was asleep when the fire that ultimately destroyed the house broke out and was able to escape thanks to the nudging of her cat, Babushka.

"I want that person caught, and I want them in jail," Vogt told the Kitsap Sun for a 2016 story on the fire.

The 2016 fire remains under investigation, Bremerton Fire Marshal Mike Six said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Woman charged with setting fires at Bremerton apartment