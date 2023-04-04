Woman escaped being kidnapped by stranger at a Sarasota beach parking lot, police say

After a woman was almost kidnapped in the Lido Beach parking lot on Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department said Monday it would step up enforcement on Lido Key.

The attempted kidnapping happened at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, west of North Lido Beach Park, at 159 Emerson Drive in Sarasota.

A 51-year-old woman parked her rental car in a Lido Beach parking lot, at 400 Ben Franklin Drive.

The woman told officers she started walking north on the beach while chatting on the phone with a friend. When she turned to walk south, she noticed a man approaching her.

According to the release, the woman said the man put a towel over her head from behind.

The woman got away with minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the man.

The woman described him as being around 6 feet tall, with dark skin, an athletic build and tightly curled hair. According to the police, he was last seen wearing all-black clothing, and he spoke with an accent.

Going forward, police are urging people in the area to follow these steps if they are walking alone or at night.

Let someone know where you’re traveling or working out.

Take your cellphone.

Avoid using noise-canceling headphones or listening to loud music.

Travel with a friend or a dog, if possible.

Change your routes and the times you travel to a location.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com