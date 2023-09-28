Woman who escaped custody located, apprehended

Sep. 27—The Glenn County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a woman who had escaped from custody while receiving treatment at Colusa Regional Hospital in Williams was apprehended and a man who helped the woman was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

According to officials, the Glenn County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip at about 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday night regarding Brittany Glass, a fugitive at large. The anonymous tip suggested Glass was located at 377 County Road D in a rural area of Glenn County.

"Sheriff's deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to the residence and Brittany Glass was taken into custody without incident," officials said Wednesday. "During the on-scene investigation, Glenn County resident Joseph Anthony Ortega was ultimately arrested for harboring a fugitive. Both were transported and booked into the Glenn County Jail."

Officials previously said that Glass was booked into Glenn County Jail on Sept. 19 for a violation of her probation, failure to appear on a possession of stolen property charge, and misdemeanor drug charges. While in custody, officials said Glass suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that led to an "acute medical emergency."

Glass was taken to Glenn Medical Center on Sept. 21 and doctors there determined that Glass needed to be hospitalized.

"Glenn Medical Center did not have any bed space for Glass and determined there was space available at Colusa Regional Hospital," the Glenn County Sheriff's Office previously said. "She was transported from Glenn Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to Colusa Regional Hospital."

Officials said Glass, a nonviolent and low-level offender, was admitted to Colusa Regional Hospital for a period of time until she was considered healthy enough to return to Glenn County Jail. On Monday, Colusa Regional Hospital staff notified the Glenn County Sheriff's Office that Glass was healthy enough to return to Glenn County Jail.

"While deputies were enroute to pick up Glass, she walked out of the hospital and absconded from custody," officials said. "Colusa County Sheriff's Office and Glenn County Sheriff's Office checked the area around Colusa Regional Hospital and were unable to locate Glass."