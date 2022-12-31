Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Germantown; 3 suspects on the run, police say

Three suspects are on the run after an attempted kidnapping Friday night near a Germantown shopping center, according to the Germantown Police Department.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of W. Farmington at the Shop at Saddle Creek in response to an attempted kidnapping.

Two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to get into her vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

A bystander confronted the suspects, and the woman got away.

The suspects got into a silver four-door car with another man inside. They fled northbound on Germantown Road, police said.

The victim received multiple minor injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or tips@germantown-tn.gov.

