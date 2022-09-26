Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in West Loop, police say

A woman managed to escape a would-be kidnapper in the West Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman was walking south on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when a man got close to her. He grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.

The woman was able to scream and fight him off. A passenger in a Lyft vehicle confronted the man, who fled in the minivan, police said.

Detectives have located the minivan and the investigation continues. Kidnapping is the term for holding a person against their will, regardless of the victim’s age.

According to police, the woman’s attacker is a man between 30 and 40 years old, between 5-feet-8 and 6 feet, last seen wearing a white baggy sweatshirt rolled up to the elbows with dark writing on the front and grey baggy sweatpants.

