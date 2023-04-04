Woman escapes after being held hostage in Chinatown-International District apartment

Seattle SWAT officers arrested a man early Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will inside of her apartment until she was able to escape and flag down police.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down by a 57-year-old woman bleeding from a wound on her head around 1 a.m. in the Chinatown-International District.

The woman told police she met a man who invited her to an apartment near the 1000 block of South Jackson Street. When the man found out that the woman lived in the same building, he put a knife to her throat and tried to get into her apartment, police said.

The man assaulted the woman inside the apartment. According to police, he forced her back into the apartment when she tried to escape and threatened to kill her and her son if she reported the assault.

When the man fell asleep, the woman escaped and flagged down police officers. Seattle Fire Department medics treated her for her injuries at the scene.

The 57-year-old man then barricaded himself inside the woman’s apartment, leading to SPD obtaining a search warrant to take him into custody.

SWAT officers arrested the man and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, assault, harassment, and other crimes.