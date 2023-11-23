Woman escapes car stuck on tracks before Brightline crash in Jensen Beach

MARTIN COUNTY — A woman escaped from her car before a Brightline train decimated the vehicle in Jensen Beach Wednesday night.

No one was injured when the Brightline train crashed into a car stuck on the tracks at the railroad crossing around 8:30 p.m. on Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

A woman driving somehow turned her car on the tracks at the crossing, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Brightline train crashed into a car left stuck on the tracks Nov. 22, 2023 at Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard. The driver of the car escaped before the impact and no injuries were reported, Martin County sheriff’s officials said.

The car was stuck on the tracks, but the woman was able to escape before the Brightline train wrecked the vehicle, said Christine Christofek, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Photos from Martin County Fire Rescue show the impact also damaged the front of the Brightline train.

A crash with a car stuck on the tracks damaged the front of a Brightline train Nov. 22, 2023 at the Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard railroad crossing. No one was injured as the driver of the car escaped before the impact, Martin County sheriff’s officials said.

No one fatalities or injuries occurred in the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

