Woman escapes kidnapping in Mississippi, sheriff’s department says

Quick thinking and the help of a Good Samaritan allowed a woman to escape a frightening situation in Mississippi on Tuesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman told police that she was on County Road 723 in Tupelo, Mississippi when she was assaulted and forced into a vehicle before being driven away towards Oxford, Mississippi.

At some point, she was able to escape from the vehicle and was picked up by a concerned citizen, according to the sheriff’s department.

That concerned citizen drove her to the Oxford Police Department where she told police that 45-year-old Shelton “Mitch” McGreger was the man who kidnapped her.

Later that day, authorities arrested McGreger in Lee County, Mississippi.

McGreger is charged with kidnapping.

