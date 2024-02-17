Woman escapes from vehicle after it plunges through ice into Lake Winnisquam
A woman was able to get herself out of her car after she crashed through ice Friday afternoon on Lake Winnisquam.
A woman was able to get herself out of her car after she crashed through ice Friday afternoon on Lake Winnisquam.
Cannon talked to Yahoo Entertainment about what cars mean to him, what he hopes to pass down to his kids and why Tubi was the best option for this new venture.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
The EU-market Mini Cooper E Classic adds a less expensive trim in Europe and fills out the Cooper's four-trim range. It is not expected to reach America.
Bogaerts has not played a single inning of second base in his MLB career.
Threads, Meta's Twitter-like service and competitor to X, may be distancing itself from politics, but that doesn't mean it won't try to tackle the misinformation that spreads across social media -- particularly in the lead-up to national elections. Following user reports of fact-checks spotted on the network, the company confirmed it's engaged with fact-checking organizations to address false information circulating on Threads, but has not fully rolled out direct fact-checking of Threads content as of yet. Meta had announced in December that in early 2024 its fact-checking partners would be able to review and rate false content directly on Threads.
A coalition of 20 tech companies signed an agreement Friday to help prevent AI deepfakes in the critical 2024 elections. OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Adobe and X are among the businesses signing the agreement to prevent and combat AI-generated content that could influence voters.
Details about new leadership will be announced next week, according to the league.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Ford strongly hinted it may not build some of its most lucrative future models in UAW-organized plants due to the massive 2023 strike.
We’ve compiled a list of the best rewards credit cards available today.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
The 40 starting spots for the 2024 Daytona 500 have been decided.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
These are all your 2024 Formula 1 car liveries revealed ahead of the season.