A man has been arrested after two people were killed and a woman was sexually attacked in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Original report: Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide

Deputies said 41-year-old Justin Lamar Jones is accused of killing his stepson and another person in a trailer on Wednesday, according to deputies.

Investigators said Jones was captured Wednesday at Publix supermarket on Highway 27 in Clermont after a short police chase.

Photos: Woman escaping sexual attack leads police to double homicide in Clermont, deputies say

But the crimes he’s accused of committing happened 10 miles away at the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.

Detectives say a woman was able to get away from Jones after hours of being tied up and sexually battered.

Watch: 14-year-old girl charged with arson after fire destroys Walmart

Deputies said she ran to a neighbor for help, and first responders eventually found Jones’ stepson dead in his trailer.

They also discovered a second body.

Neither victim has been identified and deputies said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Read: Three teenagers caused $100,000 in damage to Florida school, deputies say

Jones is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Deputies are expected to release more details on their investigation Thursday morning.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.