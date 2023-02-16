Woman’s ex traveled from Arizona to trigger explosion near her CA home, cops say

A woman’s ex-boyfriend is accused of traveling from Arizona to California and detonating an “explosive device” near her home, authorities said.

After responding to a report of an explosion in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 28, deputies spoke with those who lived in the area and learned a vehicle stopped in the road, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a Feb. 14 news release. The driver dropped off an “explosive device,” deputies said.

One of the residents, a 50-year-old woman, told deputies that she suspected her ex-boyfriend who she said had been stalking her may be behind the explosion, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evidence indicated the woman’s 51-year-old ex-boyfriend dropped off and detonated the “explosive device,” deputies said. Detectives learned the man had traveled “from Arizona to California to commit the crime” and returned back to his home state after the explosion.

On Feb. 14, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man in Arizona on counts of stalking and using an explosive device, Ventura County deputies said.

Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

