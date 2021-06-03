Woman exits building after 3 Wilmington officers shot

Using a fire truck ladder, SWAT team members entered an apartment building in Wilmington Thursday morning that has been the center of an hourslong standoff.

Video Transcript

- Welcome back. We want to take you back to our breaking news out of Wilmington. This is the 2400 block of North Market Street. Officers called out last night and someone fired on them, hitting three officers, sending them to the hospital. And we see some SWAT team members who went in a short while ago. Someone crawling out of that third floor window. Matt, not long ago we saw them go in.

- Let's go back to the video that the action cam took where the SWAT team officers were almost casually going through the window there of this building that's at 25 in Market Street. Said they believe the shooter might be in right now. Again, they kind of went in very casually. They might still be in there right now or at least some of them, we don't know what they were doing while they were in there, and why they might have started coming out.

- As a-- again, we know that there were shooting, officers hurt, then a SWAT team showed up, they've been staging all night. You see what was going on there as we come out now alive again to a different vantage point. We've seen this all morning long, that they stayed there all night staging before going into the building.

And a reminder for residents in the area, there is still a stay-in-place shelter order, if you are between 23rd and 27th Street, West Street, and Carter Street.

We'll keep an eye on this and bring you the latest on what they find.

- We want to just stick-- stick with this for a couple of seconds here Tim. As the action cam is live here, it looks like someone with a green shirt is about to come out right now. We can only assume that this is not a SWAT officer or a firefighter. So let's just stick with this picture right now and see what's happening.

It looks like this SWAT officer is conversing with this person and trying to get them to get on this ladder and get back out of this building. Who this person is, we do not know, no confirmation, but we can only assume that maybe perhaps this is the person who was the focus of the shooting of three officers. But again, that is not confirmed right now. And we see, this person is now obliging and starting to come back down on that ladder.

- Indeed a number of questions of who shot at officers and why, who might have been in that building? What's going on this morning? You noted that they were somewhat casually going in, not as much tension and anxiety as you might have imagined if it was an active threat.

It's still hard to tell if this is a male or female. I'm thinking it is a female coming down this ladder at this moment, but still a lot of questions on what was going on in that building. But again, that whole neighborhood under duress, under this stay-in-place order. Yes, it does look to be a female.

In place, as police said, stay in your homes for safety as they try to deal with this situation.

- Yes very gingerly, this person is going down the ladder off of what looks to be the third story of this building. Again, at 25th Street and Market Street in Wilmington, Delaware. Again,

If you're just joining us, this is the scene where someone opened fire on officers, wounding three of them and creating a SWAT situation that lasted just about the entire morning. And had SWAT teams there and firefighters and police officers. But again, what we're seeing right now is where the SWAT teams went into this building one by one, quite casually, and then after maybe 15, 20 minutes or so, we see this person in the green shirt perhaps a woman here going back down after looking like she underwent some coaxing from that SWAT team officer.

Yes, let's get back down here and let's get back down to safety.

- What we had seen this morning with Katherine Scott on the scene, is we saw them staging those SWAT teams there. First, they moved closer to the building, to a first floor window, then they put the ladder up, and then we started to see them go up the ladder and into the building. But as you look at them standing there a little bit casually. Matt, you're right. it does seem as though it feels as though they-- they seem to feel as though they are bringing this issue to a close.

- Yes, this is very precarious. You know, if you ever been on one of these ladders, it looks a lot higher up than it really-- it looks less high up than it really is. It's quite scary to have to go backwards down a ladder like that. That's why he have trained fire fighters and and SWAT team officers make it look very easy.

But-- but right now what we see from just looking at the-- how people are acting there at the scene, the authorities, it looks like that there is some type of conclusion that we are reaching here, as this woman comes out of this building, which was the focus of a standoff at last hours, here in Wilmington, Delaware.

- Still a number of questions of around the call itself, around why shots were fired, what was going on in that building. So of course, we'll continue to stay on this story and bring you the latest as it comes in.

