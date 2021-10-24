Woman exits car to help sick passenger — then drunk driver hits her, Texas cops say

A drunk driver fatally hit a woman early Sunday morning after she had gotten out of her car on the shoulder of a Texas highway, Houston police said.

It was around 3 a.m. when the woman pulled off the main lanes on Interstate 10 leading from Katy to Houston — also called the Katy Freeway. She parked on the shoulder and exited her vehicle in order to check on a sick passenger in the back, KHOU reported.

At that moment, a white Hyundai sedan slammed into the back of the woman’s car and she was “thrown,” police told the station.

Another woman tried to perform CPR on the victim, a security officer at the scene told KTRK. Meanwhile, the driver of the Hyundai was “crying and screaming,” the security officer said, the station reported. “He said ‘I didn’t do anything.’ He thought I was a police officer, but I told him I was security. I told him I didn’t see it happen and that he should calm down.”

The victim died at the scene, KPRC reported, but her passengers were uninjured. The name of the woman who died was not released by police.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the Harris County District Attorney’s office is bringing charges of intoxication manslaughter against him, the outlet reported. His name was not released.

Hog wanders into Texas roadway at night, causing fatal car crash, Texas officials say

Carjacking victim chases thieves, leading to fiery 8-vehicle crash, Chicago cops say

Women ‘ram witnesses’ with car after attacking gas station clerk, Oregon cops say