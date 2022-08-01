Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

OKALOOSA ISLAND — A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

First responders were called to bay for a medical emergency near the sea wall on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders help pull a woman to shore on a large float Sunday after she was injured from jumping off a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

The woman reportedly experienced immediate paralysis to her lower extremities after jumping from the boat, which was anchored in very shallow water.

A Fort Walton Beach police officer, OCSO deputies and Okaloosa Island firefighters entered the water and pulled the woman to shore on a large float. She was conscious and alert at the time, according to the OCSO.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not known Monday morning.

