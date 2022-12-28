The woman who exposed Ben Affleck after unmatching with him on Raya said she's now engaged to controversial YouTuber Jason Nash

Jason Nash and Nivine Jay at the premiere of "Babylon" on December 15, 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nivine Jay had a viral moment on TikTok last year exposing a missed connection with Ben Affleck.

She's now engaged to controversial YouTuber Jason Nash, a member of the Vlog Squad, he said.

Nash, who previously dated fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, announced the news on Instagram and YouTube.

The social media personality Nivine Jay may have botched her chances of dating Ben Affleck, but it seems she's since found her happily ever after.

Jay — who has roughly 80,000 followers on TikTok and is the author of the breakup novel "Cry Baby" — is freshly engaged to Jason Nash, the comedian and YouTube star best known for his affiliation with the controversial YouTube collective the Vlog Squad.

Jay made headlines last year after recounting her missed connection with Affleck on Raya, the dating app frequented by celebrities. The two had matched, Jay said, but she'd subsequently unmatched with Affleck for fear it was a fake account. She then shared a video message she said Affleck sent her on Instagram, teasing, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Jay's TikTok video recounting the ordeal received 10 million views. At the time, representatives for Affleck did not respond to Insider's request for comment. He has since married Jennifer Lopez after the pair rekindled their romance which began in 2002.

In an Instagram post earlier this week announcing the engagement, Nash said Jay "has changed me in so many ways and I haven't been this happy in a long time." Friends and fans cheered the announcement, including congratulations from actors John Stamos and Jerry O'Connell.

Nash also uploaded a vlog on December 27 titled, "I GOT ENGAGED!" Throughout the video and in the caption, Nash jokingly refered to Jay as "Michelle."

"I just got engaged and I'm very excited. I've never been this happy before," he said.

The video shows him offering to buy holiday gifts for strangers to give their loved ones. Toward the end, Jay said, "If we're gonna get married, you're going to have to save some of your money." Nash then appeared to walk into an Apple store with Jay and said he'd buy her a new iPhone.

"I'd like to thank my boyfriend — fiancé, future husband — for getting me a phone," Jay said.

Nash, 49, rose to fame as David Dobrik's right-hand man in the YouTube mega-group the Vlog Squad.

Over the past couple of years, though, the Vlog Squad has been plagued with controversies — starting with Nash's tumultuous relationship with fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, which indirectly contributed to the group's unraveling.

In February 2021, Nash faced allegations of sexual assault by a former Vlog Squad member named Seth Francois, who said Nash kissed him without consent. Representatives for Nash did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time.

In March 2021, a woman accused another ex-Vlog Squad member, Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka Durte Dom, of rape in 2018 during the filming of a threesome storyline for a video on Dobrik's channel. The following month, Zeglaitis denied the allegation of sexual assault and said that "as far as I am concerned" the encounter was consensual.

In May of that year, Nash returned to posting on YouTube after a brief hiatus without addressing the accusations against him or Zeglaitis.

Nash has since continued to post regularly on his YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers. His videos range from vlogs to challenges and interviews, and often feature former Vlog Squad members.

