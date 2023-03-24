Woman faces up to 10 years in hatchet attack

Mar. 24—A former Glastonbury woman this week accepted a plea bargain and was convicted of first-degree assault in a 2021 hatchet attack on her then-wife, court records show.

Lori Ann Lee, 59, who formerly lived on Newell Lane, faces up to a 10-year prison term when Judge David P. Gold sentences her May 17 in Hartford Superior Court, according to the records. But public defender Laura Bryll will have the right to argue for a shorter prison sentence.

Whatever sentence the judge imposes is likely to be followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of 10 or more additional years behind bars if Lee violates release conditions, according to the records.

The sentence is also likely to include a standing criminal protective order requiring Lee to stay away from the assault victim, who has since divorced her, records show.

Lee entered the plea deal under the Alford doctrine, meaning that she didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for a conviction.

Lee, who has been held in lieu of $500,000 bond since the incident occurred on Nov. 3, 2021, had been on medical and mental health watches throughout that time under court orders that initially also included a suicide watch and alcohol detoxification. The judge removed the medical and mental health watches when she entered the plea bargain Tuesday, court records show.

Lee's ex-wife has taken initial steps to file a civil lawsuit against her and is seeking a $300,000 "prejudgment remedy" to secure payment of any eventual judgment, records show.

Lee told police that her wife had slashed Lee's hand with an unknown object before Lee went to the garage for the hatchet, according to a report by Glastonbury police Detective Peter Brander.

Lee said the violence followed an argument over marital issues and maintained that she hit her wife with the hatchet only once, according to the detective.

But Lee's wife, who isn't facing charges in the incident, said the attack was unprovoked, Brander reported. He quoted her as saying she thought that she and Lee were having a nice evening together until she felt what she described as the sensation of being hit in the back of the neck with a shotput as she set out two bowls of dog food.

Lee's wife said Lee hit her several more times as she tried to get to her feet, adding that she thought Lee was trying to kill her, according to the detective.

A doctor who treated Lee's wife at Hartford Hospital said she suffered wounds that could have been inflicted by a hatchet to the back of her neck, the top of her head, and the back of her left shoulder, according to the detective. The doctor said the head wound caused a skull fracture, Brander added.

Brander reported that Lee smelled of an alcoholic beverage and slurred her words during their interview. She repeatedly said "I'm sorry," that she was an evil person, and that she didn't mean to hurt her wife, the detective reported.

"She alternated between crying, speaking animated and with intensity, and apathy," he wrote. "She had trouble keeping on topic and needed to be redirected from time to time."

Lee's wife told police that Lee demanded in September 2021 that she drive her to Vermont so that Lee could kill herself. Her wife said she refused and that Lee threatened her with a large hunting knife.

Lee's wife also said she had hidden their guns several years ago after a friend told her that Lee had put a gun in her mouth.

