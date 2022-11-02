Woman faces 12 years in death of son, 3, in Manchester

Nov. 2—A woman whose 3-year-old son died of head injuries in Manchester in November 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child and is likely to receive a 12-year prison sentence, court records show.

DEFENDANT: Alesha M. Cain, now 31, most recently of West Hartford.

CONVICTIONS: First-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a child.

SENTENCING: Scheduled Jan. 5. Plea agreement calls for a 25-year sentence, suspended after 12 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Alesha M. Cain, now 31, who moved to West Hartford after her son's death in an apartment on Oakland Street, entered the plea bargain Friday in Hartford Superior Court. She has been held in lieu of $650,000 bond since her May 2021 arrest.

Cain's plea bargain calls for her to be on probation for five years after her release from prison, facing up to 13 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions.

First-degree manslaughter was the most serious charge Cain was facing. She was convicted under a provision that deals with causing death through extreme recklessness.

When the boy died, Cain was feeling overwhelming stress over trying to care for him alone, and she admitted to hitting him several times, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jason Pontz.

Cain told police after reporting the boy's death in a 911 call at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 26, 2020 — Thanksgiving morning — that she was asleep in the other room of their apartment when she heard a loud bang, found the boy crying, and yelled at him, Pontz reported. But she said she put her son back to bed and he went to sleep.

She suggested that the boy might have been injured in a fall, possibly after climbing to a bunk above the one where he slept, the detective reported.

Cain said in a recorded conversation with a police sergeant that the boy had climbed to the upper bunk and fallen twice the day before his death but was fine, Pontz reported.

The detective expressed skepticism that a fall from the top bunk caused the death.

He reported that the top bunk mattress was 4 feet, 8 inches above the floor and was surrounded by wooden rails, except at the permanently attached ladder. The flooring was vinyl laminate, and there was a small, thin rectangular rug, but there were no obstructions such as toys in the area below the beds, he continued.

Based on items found stacked neatly on the upper bunk, "it did not appear plausible that anyone had been on this top bunk," Pontz wrote.

Dr. Gregory A. Vincent, an associate state medical examiner, concluded that the boy died of blunt injuries to the head and that a person caused his death, the detective wrote.

Cain has no other criminal record.

But more than two full pages of Pontz's affidavit recite the description of the boy's injuries from the autopsy report. Most were bruises and scrapes on various parts of his body.

Prosecutor Justin J. Blain said at Cain's arraignment in May 2021 that her text messages showed that she couldn't wait for the boy to be gone.

Pontz reported that state Department of Children and Families records indicate Cain was abusing PCP, cocaine, and heroin while she was pregnant with the boy — and that he showed signs of withdrawal at birth.

He was sent to live with his grandmother in North Carolina for a time but was returned to his mother in June 2020, the detective reported. The boy was scheduled to go back to live with his grandmother in January 2021.

The detective quoted Cain as saying in one text message, "I honestly wish I didn't have" the boy, adding in another message, "But once the devil is gone. We will be good."

