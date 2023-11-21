Woman faces aggravated assault charge in Fort Worth stabbing of her son, police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was accused of stabbing her son, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a domestic violence call about a cutting/stabbing at a home in the 2900 block of Livingston Avenue.

A woman, the mother of the victim, was intoxicated and stabbed her 23-year-old son, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The mother, identified in jail records as 45-year-old Jawanda Jarrett, is in police custody and faces a charge of aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon/serious bodily injury.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

