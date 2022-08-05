Woman faces assault charge

Aug. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting the father of her baby, Michigan State Police reported.

Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Cadillac Post said troopers responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call from a residence on Bartlett Road in Acme Township on July 23. After they arrived, they saw a man and a woman they identified as Makayla May Phipps, 23, standing on opposite sides of a car.

The man said he had been dropping off his child with Phipps when she became angry with him. Phipps then jumped into the back seat of the car, he told police, and began attacking him and demanding money.

When he tried to call 9-1-1, she retrieved a handgun from the center console of the car and demanded he hang up immediately, the police report indicated.

Phipps was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail following the incident. She was arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of interfering with electronic communication devices, causing injury, and a count of domestic violence.

Court records show her bond was set at $50,000. Her next scheduled court appearance is at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.