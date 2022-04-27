Woman faces attempted murder charge after shooting husband during argument, officials say

A Tipton County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband multiple times during an argument.

On Sunday, April 24, Covington Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. College Street.

Police found a man in a vehicle at S. College and James Street who had been shot twice after attempting to flee a residence, officials said.

Police gave first aid to the victim until paramedics and Covington Fire Department crews arrived.

The 33-year-old man was rushed to Regional One in stable condition, officials said.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened at Yates’ home.

The victim had attempted to flee in a semi-truck after getting into an argument with his wife and being shot multiple times, officials said.

Officers found a handgun at the scene.

The victim’s wife, 32-year-old Joselyn Yates, fled in a blue Jeep.

Police said witnesses indicated she was possibly driving to Shelby County.

Sunday night Yates surrendered to detectives at the Covington Police Department.

She admitted to shooting her husband during an argument, police said.

Her husband was treated overnight and released from the hospital.

Yates is now facing felony charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

She remains in custody at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office jail awaiting her arraignment in Tipton County General Sessions Court, officials said.

.Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CPD CID or Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300.

