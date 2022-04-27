Woman faces attempted murder charge after maintenance worker shot at local apartment complex

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A woman is behind bars after a maintenance worker was shot at a Memphis apartment complex.

The incident unfolded at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Decatur Street.

A maintenance worker said a tenant accused him of stealing property while he was working inside her apartment, according to an affidavit.

On April 21, the worker and another man were standing in front of the apartment where the woman lives when they were approached by another woman and a man.

The man who was with the woman, identified as Tierra Thomas, 29, asked her, “Is that him?”, according to the affidavit.

When Thomas said yes, the man pulled out a gun and allegedly fired several shots at the maintenance worker and the other man.

The worker was hit multiple times and critically wounded; the other man was unhurt.

Several bullets went into an apartment, where a woman was inside with her four kids, police said.

None of them were injured.

Thomas is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault, records show.

Trending stories:



