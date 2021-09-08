Woman faces attempted murder charges in alleged stabbing in Joppa, police say

Sep. 7—A woman has been charged with attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder in connection to a nonfatal stabbing Sunday night, the Harford County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

Kathleen Moreau, 38, is also charged with first- and second-degree assault among other charges related to the incident, the sheriff's office reported.

Moreau's case is not listed in online court records.

On Sept. 5 around 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Oakway Court in Joppa for the report of a stabbing. There, they found Matthew Tingler, 37 of Joppa, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

According to the sheriff's office, Moreau and Tingler — her boyfriend — got into a domestic related altercation, and she stabbed him in the midsection before fleeing. Tingler was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. After attempting to refuse treatment, he checked himself out of the hospital.

Moreau was arrested Tuesday without incident, the office stated, and is being held at the Harford County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

No further details were being released Tuesday, and the sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.