Woman faces charges after Haverhill crash

Mar. 11—HAVERHILL — A Salisbury woman is facing charges of driving under the influence of liquor in connection with a crash involving her pickup truck and a motorcycle on the Interstate 495 northbound on-ramp in the Westgate Plaza area.

Haverhill Police spokesperson, interim Capt. Meaghan Pare, said that at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, Haverhill police, fire and EMS responded to the area of River Street at the I-495 northbound on-ramp for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries, police said. The man's city of residence was not available at the time of this report.

Pare said that upon arrival on scene, first responders provided aid to the drivers involved in the crash and began an on-scene investigation.

The driver of the pickup truck, Martha Iannazzo, 60, of Salisbury, has been arrested in connection with the crash and charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, possession of a Class B drug, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Pare said Iannazzo is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Haverhill District Court.

Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said Rescue 1 and Engine 1 from the High Street fire station responded to the call. O'Brien also noted that the medical helicopter landed at Westgate Plaza.