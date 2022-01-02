Woman faces charges in two Montgomery fires

A woman is facing charges in connection with two Montgomery fires.

Shenice Griffin allegedly admitted to setting fire to a house and vehicle, said Assistant Fire Chief Stanley L. Cooper. She faces a charge of arson in connection with a Friday morning fire of a house in the 2300 block of Chapman Street and criminal mischief in the setting of a vehicle on fire Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of East South Boulevard, he said.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue investigators determined the fire in the home started in a bedroom, near the bed. Griffin was a "person of interest," in that fire, Cooper said.

On the vehicle fire, she was at the scene and firefighters found items belonging to her in the vehicle including a backpack and identification, Cooper said. Griffin was taken to MFR headquarters where she allegedly admitted to investigators tosetting the fires. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility Sunday.

She could not be reached for comment. Court records show she doesn't have an attorney.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

