Woman faces new charges in U.S. Capitol assault

Aug. 11—A Thomasville woman faces two additional charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including one accusing her of destroying evidence.

A prosecutor in the case also indicated in a court hearing Tuesday that the window for defendants to accept plea deals is beginning to close.

A new superseding indictment unsealed on Monday adds two more defendants to a group of people belonging to the Oath Keepers — now numbering 18 — who "prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles" and took part in a coordinated assault to push past police and breach the Capitol. It also added new charges against two of the group.

Charges of tampering and civil disorder were added against Laura Lee Steele, 52, of Thomasville, a former High Point Police Department officer who reportedly joined the Oath Keepers in early January at the urging of her brother, Graydon Young, 55, of Florida.

Young pleaded guilty in late June to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, and he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the remaining Oath Keepers cases.

On the new charge of tampering, the indictment says that on Jan. 7 at Steele's home in Thomasville, she and Young together burned evidence, including the clothing they had worn to the Capitol. The indictment also says Steele altered, destroyed or tried to conceal "documents." It does not detail what those were, but when Steele first was arrested, the information prosecutors released said that she had deleted Facebook posts related to her political views.

The indictment indicates that the new charge of civil disorder is related to Steele and others in the group pushing past police, the indictment says.

In Tuesday's hearing, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., pressed prosecutors on the timetable for completing plea negotiations and focusing on trial preparations.

Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said that plea negotiations probably would end in early October.

Attorneys for several defendants expressed frustration with the volume of evidence they have not yet been given, and one said he had heard in a court hearing in a separate Capitol riot case that the full database would not be available until January at the earliest, which Mehta said would be a problem for moving the first group of Oath Keepers to trial Jan. 31 as planned.

"If that's accurate, that's really troubling," he said.