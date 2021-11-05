Woman faces criminal charges after threatening Mishawaka Bar Louie employees with a knife

The new Bar Louie in Granger opened in 2020 and features a third floor rooftop patio.

A woman who reportedly threatened workers at Bar Louie with a knife Tuesday night now faces criminal charges.

Kimberly Margetson, 55, was arrested, and her dog was impounded, in connection to the incident and faces one count of intimidation and one count of battery after she allegedly pushed a customer in the stomach.

Officers were dispatched to the Granger restaurant shortly before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a woman being disruptive towards employees.

Prior to police arriving, Margetson was being rude to Bar Louie employees and “a situation began to escalate,” prosecutors allege in court documents.

When restaurant employees told Margetson she had to leave, she allegedly threatened a bartender, saying she had a knife and would “slit your throat.”

Mishawaka Assistant Police Chief Dan Gebo said Margetson began waving a knife in the air and someone then used a bar chair to knock the knife out of Margetson’s hand.

At some point during the incident, Margetson also allegedly pushed a man in the stomach after swearing at him.

Margetson’s dog was also jumping on customers during the incident, Gebo said, and was taken by the St. Joseph County Humane Society.

Genny Brown, executive director of the agency, said the dog was not a trained service animal and though she is unsure of the dog’s exact breed, she estimated he weighs between 50 and 70 pounds. The dog did not bite anyone to her knowledge, Brown said.

If Margetson does not arrange to have the dog picked up within 10 days, it will be put for adoption, Brown said.

A manager at Bar Louie declined to comment on the incident.

