Woman faces drug charges after Bucyrus police search Waterford Glen mobile home

A Bucyrus Police Department patrol car.

A woman was arrested after Bucyrus police officers found suspected drugs at a mobile home on Tuesday.

The department obtained a warrant to search No. 18 Waterford Glen at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold by individuals residing there, according to a news release from Capt. Tom Walker, the Bucyrus Police Department's public information officer.

Officers from Bucyrus police and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted the search and seized suspected fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A woman found at the mobile home is currently being held at the Crawford County Justice Center pending formal charges, according to the news release. This case is being investigated by Bucyrus police detectives.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006 or leave a tip for METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or metrich.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus police charge woman after Waterford Glen mobile home search