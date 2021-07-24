Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop

Jul. 24—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A High Point woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Thomasville.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office stopped a 2012 Mercedes Benz on Hasty School Road at National Highway for a traffic violation. During the stop, detectives arrested Laporsha Dione Antoinette Spears, 29, and charged her with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance, possession of heroin and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies recovered 97 grams of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

Spears was placed in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington. Bond was set at $150,000 secured.