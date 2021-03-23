Woman faces DUI manslaughter charge in St. Petersburg crash that killed pedestrian

ST. PETERSBURG — A 43-year-old St. Petersburg woman faces a DUI manslaughter charge in connection to crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday, police said.

Olga Yuryevna Davis was driving a Subaru Impreza south on 4th Street North, speeding and weaving across three lanes, when she lost control near the 9000 block about 1:30 p.m., according to St. Petersburg police. The car began to slide, rotated and then struck a man who was walking south on the sidewalk along the west side of 4th Street, police said. The Subaru then crashed into a building and pinned the man underneath the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was freed. Investigators were working late Monday to identify him.

Davis was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, released and then arrested. She was booked into the Pinellas Count jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in property damage. Records show she was being held Tuesday in lieu of $41,000 bail.

Police did not release additional details.