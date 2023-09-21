Woman faces DUI manslaughter charge in Tampa crash that killed passenger

A 20-year-old woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after she ran a red light near an Interstate 4 overpass in Tampa early Wednesday, causing a crash with a dump truck that killed one of her passengers, police said.

Chelsea Hernandez was driving a 2006 Scion TC about 2:30 a.m. and failed to stop at a red light at the off-ramp intersection of I-4 West and East Columbus Drive, according to Tampa police. A 2020 Peterbilt dump truck crashed into the Scion under the overpass, police said.

A 25-year-old man in the passenger seat of the Scion died from his injuries. Hernandez and an unspecified number of passengers in the back seat were treated at a local hospital for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

Hernandez is also facing a charge of driving with a suspended license involving a death, police said.

Hernandez did not appear in Hillsborough County jail records on Thursday morning.