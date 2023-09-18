Woman faces DUI manslaughter charges after I-275 crash in Pinellas

A 36-year-old St. Petersburg woman was detained on a DUI manslaughter charge after troopers say she crashed along an Interstate 275 off-ramp just outside of St. Petersburg on Saturday, killing her passenger.

Sara Elizabeth Murphy, 36, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and later delivered to the Pinellas County Jail, troopers said Sunday. Murphy faces charges of driving with a suspended license involving a death, troopers said.

Murphy was in a sedan on the 54th Avenue N exit ramp early Saturday when she lost control of the car, troopers previously said. The car left the road and hit a tree on the east shoulder of the ramp. Her passenger, a 48-year-old St. Pete Beach man, died. Troopers said Murphy had serious injuries.

Murphy remained in custody Monday morning with a bond assessed at $30,000, according to jail records.