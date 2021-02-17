Woman faces DWI charge after car crashes into Haverhill restaurant

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

Feb. 17—HAVERHILL — Li's Fine Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar at 1186 Main St. is closed while the owners prepare to rebuild after a vehicle drove through the front windows last weekend, crashing into dining room tables and ending up on the bar.

No one was in the building when the crash happened, the restaurant owner said.

Two other vehicles that crashed into the restaurant over the past week or so also caused damage, but not extensive enough to interrupt restaurant operations.

The latest crash, which happened Saturday morning just after midnight, was caused by an Attleboro woman who was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and speeding, police said.

The restaurant owners have boarded up the front of the building and said they anticipate it could be several months before they reopen.

Police had previously responded to reports of vehicles crashing into Li's Feb. 4 at 2:22 a.m., and Feb. 8 at 2:24 a.m.

Police said the Feb. 4 crash involved a Lowell man who was driving south on Plaistow Road in a 2006 Acura. The man said he hit a patch of black ice and skidded into the restaurant, according to police. Investigators said they determined the driver was speeding and that he struck a sidewalk in front of Li's that caused his car to go airborne before it crashed into the front of the building.

A police report on the Feb. 8 crash was unavailable in time for this story.

John Li of Haverhill, whose family owns the restaurant, said there is slight incline at the entrance of the restaurant's parking lot and if a vehicle is traveling fast enough, it can go airborne.

He said the first two crashes caused some damage to the restaurant, but that the latest crash caused such extensive damage that the business had to close.

He said a car drove though the front windows and into the dining area, destroying a dozen or more tables and booths and a separating wall before crashing into the bar, which he said was destroyed.

"The car was literally up in the air," Li said. "The drink bar is gone and some of the bar's piping was damaged too. We're working with our insurance company and we hope to reopen in a few months, but at this point we're not quite sure."

He said his restaurant normally closes at 10:30 p.m. and that no one was in the building when the crashes happened.

"This is pretty bad for us, but we're trying our best to reopen as soon as possible," he said about the latest crash.

In connection to the latest crash, police charged Olivia Reyes, 22, of Attleboro with operating under the influence of liquor, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Reyes was arraigned on the charges Feb. 16 in Haverhill District Court, where her defense lawyer, Robert Lewin, waived a reading of the police report.

Judge Cesar Archilla entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Reyes and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 16 via Zoom. He also issued Reyes a 90-day warning, meaning if she is charged with another offense while her case is pending she can be ordered held without bail for up to 90 days.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on Feb. 13 at 12:06 a.m. police were sent to Li's for a report of a single car accident. A witness told police he saw a man running from the scene while a woman was still inside the car.

Police said they found Reyes walking out of the rear of the restaurant. She told police that she was speeding down the hill and lost control, according to the report.

Li's is located at the bottom of an incline, where Plaistow Road meets Main Street.

Police said Reyes was driving a 2015 Kia Optima owned by Jorge Reyes, 57, of Attleboro.

Olivia Reyes told police that was alone in the car, but when officers told her that a witness saw a man running from the scene, she admitted she was with her boyfriend, Cody Lewis, 21, of Plaistow, according to investigators.

Police said they found Lewis at the American Legion, 176 Main St., Plaistow. He told police he ran from the scene of the crash because he has anxiety and was scared. Both Reyes and Lewis refused medical treatment, police noted in their report.

During questioning, Reyes told police she had been at a bar in Plaistow and that she only had two drinks, the report said.

Police said Reyes' eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that they could smell an odor of alcohol. She told them, "I only had two" and "I know I'm not drunk," according to a police report.

After failing a field sobriety test, Reyes was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, according to the report. She was also charged with negligent operation and speeding.

Police said they searched the Kia and found a backpack in the rear seat containing multiple bottles of alcohol.

According to the police report, while being booked at the Haverhill Police station, Reyes submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .14%. The legal limit is .08%.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Biden says some in minority communities don't know how to get online to get in line for COVID-19 vaccine

    GOP Rep. Byron Donalds calls the president's comments at a CNN town hall 'ridiculous' and 'disgusting.'

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic crisis with United Arab Emirates over kidnapped Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the Brothers Grimm-esque saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • North Korean man caught by South after crossing border

    The man was caught with a diving suit and fins and is suspected of swimming across the border.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • "Politically isolating": White House memo argues stimulus obstructionism will cost GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Texas county braces for deaths from winter weather and asks for truck to hold bodies

    A Texas county is asking for additional storage for up to 50 bodies amid the winter storm.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy grid operator ERCOT saying Tuesday it restored power to only about 400,000 homes. ERCOT simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of snow and freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Estonia warns of "silenced world dominated by Beijing"

    In its annual report released today, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service paints a stark picture of China's attempts to silence criticism and dominate key technologies in Estonia and other democracies.Why it matters: The small Baltic state has decades of experience in staring down Russia's authoritarian encroachment. China's actions in Estonia are now ringing similar alarm bells.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The report comes a week after Estonia and five other countries snubbed Beijing by sending lower-ranking ministers, rather than presidents or prime ministers, to the 17+1 summit convened by Chinese officials.What the report says: "Implementing China's foreign policy doctrine, or creating a 'community of common destiny,' will lead to a silenced world dominated by Beijing. Faced with growing confrontation with the West, China's main goal is to create a divide between the United States and Europe." The report's section on China highlights Beijing's growing ability to conduct influence operations in the West through economic leverage, surveillance of Chinese nationals abroad, and the cultivating of local elites.The report also warns China's leadership "has a clear objective of making the world dependent on Chinese technology," mentioning 5G maker Huawei and navigation system BeiDou.Background: Russia has long been Estonia's greatest security concern, particularly the threat of military invasion. China doesn't pose a military threat to Estonia. But throughout the 2010s, Estonia grew increasingly wary of Beijing's use of economic coercion for geopolitical ends, its cyber espionage, and its growing partnership with Russia. This year's foreign intelligence report uses the harshest language yet.The country's biggest worry is the "dismantling of the world order that has allowed Estonia to regain its independence 30 years ago, and also the prosperity and development that we have taken part of in the past 30 years," said Frank Jüris, research fellow at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security, located in Estonia's capital city Tallinn.The big picture: Estonia, like the Czech Republic, is more outspoken in its criticism of China than larger European countries like Germany and France. "This is not the first time that small European states have been the pioneers, leading in the right direction," said Jüris. "It was mostly the small European states who had experience with an aggressive Russia that warned other European states of the Russian regime. "Go deeper: Growing number of countries issue warnings on China's espionageLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.