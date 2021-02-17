Woman faces endangerment charge

Feb. 17—GROVE CITY — A borough woman is accused of child endangerment police said her toddler children were outside without clothes in frigid temperatures.

Kelsey Nicole Sweeney, 28, of 205 N. Broad St., Grove City, is charged with endangering the welfare of children. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, before District Judge D. Neil McEwen.

The charges stem from a report at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, when police officers were dispatched to Sweeney's address for two toddlers who were outside naked and agitated, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they met with Sweeney at 6:20 p.m. that day inside her apartment, and saw a 1-year-old boy, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The two boys were still naked and the girl was covered only with a blanket.

Police said the 1-year-old boy had bruises, scratches and bite marks that appeared to be from another child, while the 2-year-old boy also had scratches and scrapes. Police found blood on the wall and a door of the children's bedroom. The officers said in the criminal complaint that they also saw streaks, which Sweeney told them was feces, on the children's bedroom door.

When police told her the children were outside in 20-degree temperatures, Sweeney allegedly told police she was sleeping, but later said she taking a shower.

Police contacted Mercer County Children Youth Services, who came to the house and conducted an investigation. The children were removed from the home and placed with a relative, according to the criminal complaint.

