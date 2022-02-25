Woman faces felonies after parking lot fight

Feb. 25—MANKATO — A Le Center woman was accused of trying to drive a motorist off a Mankato road, which allegedly led to a parking lot fight.

Briana Arlene Figueroa, 18, was charged with felony assault and two felonies for stalking Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Figueroa was reportedly in a Jeep on Feb. 18 and saw a woman she recognized drive by a Mankato business. Figueroa allegedly followed the woman and hit the vehicle multiple times to get the woman off the road.

The woman then pulled into another business' parking lot, leading to Figueroa driving her Jeep up to the vehicle, pulling the motorist out, and striking her in the face. The woman showed an officer texts from Figueroa to an acquaintance allegedly "boasting about the fight" and claiming she went looking for the woman at her home.

Reached by phone, Figueroa told an officer she's pregnant and the woman punched her in the stomach after previously threatening her. Figueroa went on to say her friend, whose name she didn't know, was driving the vehicle, according to the complaint.

An officer provided Figueroa with images allegedly showing her getting into the Jeep's driver seat, along with texts from Figueroa saying she tried to find the woman at her house then got her off the road and beat her. She reportedly admitted to "inching" the woman into the parking lot by driving closer and closer.

She later told another officer the woman struck her car's passenger side, leading to the parking lot scuffle during which Figueroa punched her in the face before getting punched in the stomach multiple times, according to the complaint.

