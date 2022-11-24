Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute

Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said.

Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said.

State troopers and deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on Elk Lake Road in Whitewater Township, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Haveman's boyfriend told police that Haveman had threatened him with a handgun during the fight before she ran off.

Later, Haveman called 911 and asked to speak with officers about the incident. Troopers asked Haveman to meet them at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office on Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City.

She came to the sheriff's office and told them she had hidden a handgun under a pillow in the bedroom before she fled. A deputy returned to house and found the gun concealed there, as she had told them.

Haveman was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault, and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

On Tuesday, she was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of committing a felony with a firearm, according to court records.

The court set a personal recognizance bond of $25,000. Her next appearance in court is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 13.