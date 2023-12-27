Woman faces felony burglary charge

Dec. 26—A Sewell Mountain woman was assessed a felony burglary charge after a Dec. 23 incident, according to Fayette County authorities.

A press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Friday said that deputies responded to a burglary complaint in Meadow Bridge just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. According to the release, a caller advised deputies that he owned a residence that was uninhabited. When he came to perform a daily check on the property, he caught a woman inside allegedly attempting to steal items from the house. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and took the woman into custody.

Shannon Bennet, 48, was charged with the felony offense of burglary. She awaits court proceedings, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 304-574-3590 or 304-255-STOP.