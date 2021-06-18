Woman faces felony charge in encounter with police

Jun. 18—A 37-year-old Meadville woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly attempting to punch two city police officers who were attempting to arrest her Thursday morning.

Vanessa Renee Pekrol was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino later that morning. She faces four misdemeanor and four summary charges in addition to the felony attempted aggravated assault charge filed against her.

Police responded when neighbors at the apartment house in the 700 block of Market Street where Pekrol resides reported her loud and boisterous behavior in her room and in a common area of the house, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Pekrol is also charged with engaging in "violent and tumultuous behavior" in front of the Market House, which is located about four blocks south of her residence.

As two officers attempted to arrest Pekrol, she allegedly tried to strike them with a closed fist, police reported. Pekrol is also accused of causing $80.59 in damage to one officer's uniform while resisting arrest. Police also found three syringes, including one containing a semi-clear liquid, in Pekrol's possession, according to the criminal complaint.

The misdemeanor charges against Pekrol consist of attempted simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The summary charges consist of harassment, resisting a city officer, damage to police property and permitting peace disturbance.

Pekrol remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 30 before Pendolino.

